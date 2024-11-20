Reimagine your Thanksgiving meal with leftovers in mind

Add the onion and carrots to the same pot and cook, stirring, over medium heat until softened, about 4 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic, smoked paprika, pepper flakes, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds to 1 minute or until fragrant. Be careful not to burn the spices. Add the stock, chickpeas and browned chorizo and cook for 20 minutes. Add the turkey, sherry vinegar and parsley and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes, until hot. Taste for seasoning, adding a little more salt, pepper and/or vinegar, if necessary. Remove from heat and serve hot.