Sarah Kieffer’s Minnesota spin on Texas sheet cake

It was also important to me that this cake could feed a crowd; potluck culture has been a significant part of growing up Minnesotan, and many of my food memories are rooted in sprawling tables lined with various casseroles and pan after pan of bars. I plan to feed the multitudes whenever I make a dessert, whether it’s bringing sweets to a large family gathering or having extra to pass around the neighborhood. The desire of plenty — that everyone in my line of view (and outside it, too) is fed and has enough — is in my bones; it has been passed down to me from table to table, from my great aunts and grandmothers.