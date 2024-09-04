Minnesota has found itself in the news over the past few weeks, as our very own governor is now on the campaign trail. I thought it might be fitting to post a recipe from my next book, “100 Afternoon Sweets” (coming out in October, wink wink), in honor of all the local and national press: Minnesota Sheet Cake.
Sarah Kieffer’s Minnesota spin on Texas sheet cake
Sarah Kieffer’s updated version has a deeper chocolate flavor, candied nuts and can still feed a crowd.
By Sarah Kieffer
This cake is, of course, inspired by the famous Texas sheet cake — a large, thin chocolate cake covered in icing and often toasted pecans. I found that most recipes for the Texas version had only a small amount of cocoa in the cake (which just wasn’t enough chocolate for me) and the icing that graced the thin cake was often too sweet. My Midwestern sensibilities needed a more substantial dose of chocolate and balanced flavor, so I set to work on a cake that would satisfy both my taste buds and any potluck table I were to set it on.
Some changes were made: Extra cocoa powder and hot coffee in the cake base worked their magic, but then, even more chocolate (in the form of ganache) poured over the warm cake truly made this a winner. Pecans, or black walnuts, if you can find them (they are native to Minnesota) are candied for plenty of sweet-salty crunch, topping off the whole thing. The results were exactly what I had hoped for.
It was also important to me that this cake could feed a crowd; potluck culture has been a significant part of growing up Minnesotan, and many of my food memories are rooted in sprawling tables lined with various casseroles and pan after pan of bars. I plan to feed the multitudes whenever I make a dessert, whether it’s bringing sweets to a large family gathering or having extra to pass around the neighborhood. The desire of plenty — that everyone in my line of view (and outside it, too) is fed and has enough — is in my bones; it has been passed down to me from table to table, from my great aunts and grandmothers.
This little cake is the perfect way to celebrate our beautiful state, and with more than enough to share.
Minnesota Sheet Cake
Makes 24 large or 48 small pieces.
This cake is made for a crowd, and needs an 18-by-13-by-1-inch half sheet pan to work. Black walnuts are native to Minnesota but can be hard to find; candied pecans also taste very delicious here. I love this cake the day after it is made, cold from the fridge. From “100 Afternoon Sweets” by Sarah Kieffer (Chronicle Books, 2024).
For the cake:
- 1 c. (200 g) granulated sugar
- 1 c. (200 g) light brown sugar
- 8 tbsp. (1 stick or 113 g) unsalted butter, melted
- ¾ c. (75 g) Dutch-process cocoa powder
- ½ c. (112 g) vegetable oil or canola oil
- ½ c. (120 g) crème fraîche or sour cream, at room temperature
- 3 large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 large egg yolks, at room temperature
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. baking powder
- 2 c. (284 g) all-purpose flour
- ¾ c. (180 g) strong, freshly brewed coffee, hot
For the ganache:
- 1 lb. (455 g) bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
- 2 c. (480 g) heavy cream
For the candied nuts:
- ½ c. (100 g) granulated sugar
- ¼ c. (60 g) water
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 2 c. (280 g) black walnuts or pecans
Directions
For the cake: Position an oven rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 18-by-13-by-1-inch half sheet pan.
In a large bowl, whisk together the granulated and brown sugars, melted butter, cocoa powder, oil, crème fraîche, eggs, egg yolks, vanilla, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Add the flour and use a spatula to combine it into the batter. Slowly pour the hot coffee into the batter and mix until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and use an offset spatula to smooth the top.
Bake for 18 to 24 minutes, until a wooden skewer or toothpick inserted into the center comes out with the tiniest bit of crumb. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool for 5 minutes.
For the ganache: While the cake is cooling, make the ganache. Place the chopped chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. Heat the heavy cream in a small saucepan until it is simmering and just about to boil. Pour the cream over the chocolate, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and let sit for 5 minutes.
Remove the plastic and whisk until completely smooth. Use immediately.
For the candied nuts: Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
In a large skillet over medium heat, carefully stir together the sugar, water and salt. Cook over medium heat until the sugar begins to melt and starts to turn golden. Shake the pan and add the nuts, stirring to completely coat. Remove from the heat and pour the nuts onto the prepared pan, then cool completely before chopping.
To assemble: Starting in the center of the cake, carefully pour the ganache over the warm cake, using an offset spatula to smooth it over the top. Sprinkle the ganache with the candied nuts. Let sit until the cake is cooled to room temperature. Chill, if desired, then cut into squares and serve. The cake can be stored in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days.
Sarah Kieffer is a Minnesota baker, cookbook author and creator of the Vanilla Bean Blog. Follow her on Instagram at @sarah_kieffer.
about the writer
Sarah Kieffer
Sarah Kieffer’s updated version has a deeper chocolate flavor, candied nuts and can still feed a crowd.