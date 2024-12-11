Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Support for the arts is in decline, which is detrimental to kids and our future
Creativity isn’t just about making art, it’s about making meaning and solutions.
By Dawne Brown White, Liz Tunheim Sheets
The Nov. 24 article, “Businesses built arts scene. They could also break it,” highlights a growing crisis: the decline in funding for the arts across our state. This isn’t just a financial challenge for arts organizations; it’s a profound loss for our communities, particularly for children who are being deprived of access to creativity — something that has the power to change lives.
For 50 years, COMPAS has provided participatory creative experiences to millions of Minnesotans of all ages, especially children from historically marginalized communities. We witness the transformative impact of arts participation every day. Creativity helps young people build confidence, process complex emotions and imagine new possibilities. It’s a tool for connection, empowerment and resilience, key ingredients for thriving individuals and communities.
The research supports what we see firsthand. A 2018 study by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences found that while 88% of Americans agree arts education is essential to a well-rounded education, support for arts education has persistently declined, particularly in communities that cannot fund it on their own. Additionally, according to data from the College Board, students who take four years of arts and music classes in high school score an average of 92 points higher on their SATs compared to students who only took half a year or less of arts education. Integrating arts into education not only enriches children’s social and emotional skills but also enhances their cognitive abilities, making it clear that creative education has the power to transform lives and shape futures.
As corporate and public support for the arts diminishes, opportunities for children to experience creativity are slipping away. This loss is particularly devastating at a time when creativity is more crucial than ever. History shows that during periods of crisis and turbulence, creativity provides the tools we need to understand the present and build a better future.
We are living in one of those times. Whether it’s addressing social inequalities, environmental challenges or economic uncertainty, creativity isn’t just about making art. It’s about making meaning and solutions. This makes access to creative opportunities a pressing human need and, we believe, a fundamental human right.
Minnesota has long been known for its vibrant and innovative arts community, a hallmark of our quality of life and a draw for people from across the country. But this legacy didn’t happen by accident. It happened because generations of business leaders, policymakers and community members prioritized the arts as essential to the fabric of our state.
We are now at a crossroads. Without renewed commitment and investment in the arts, we risk depriving our children — and our society — of the opportunity to create, connect and thrive.
To our business leaders, policymakers and neighbors: recommit to making creativity accessible to every child in Minnesota. Support organizations that bring the arts to schools, libraries and community spaces. Recognize that creativity is not just an enrichment activity; it’s the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future.
Creativity is a human right. Let’s ensure every Minnesotan has the chance to embrace it.
Dawne Brown White is the executive director of COMPAS. Liz Tunheim Sheets is president of the COMPAS board of directors. COMPAS is an arts education nonprofit, serving Minnesotans for more than 50 years (compas.org).
about the writer
Dawne Brown White, Liz Tunheim Sheets
