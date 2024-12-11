Support for the arts is in decline, which is detrimental to kids and our future

The research supports what we see firsthand. A 2018 study by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences found that while 88% of Americans agree arts education is essential to a well-rounded education, support for arts education has persistently declined, particularly in communities that cannot fund it on their own. Additionally, according to data from the College Board, students who take four years of arts and music classes in high school score an average of 92 points higher on their SATs compared to students who only took half a year or less of arts education. Integrating arts into education not only enriches children’s social and emotional skills but also enhances their cognitive abilities, making it clear that creative education has the power to transform lives and shape futures.