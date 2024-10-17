Many of us who maintain backyard feeders believe that summer’s goldfinches migrate away in the fall. Feeders once jammed with yellow birds at every port now only host sparrows, they report. But a closer look at those “sparrows” reveals some unsparrow-like features, such as a conical beak coming to a sharp point, and dramatic markings on folded wings. These are goldfinches in their winter garb, with males trading their yellow feathers for a less-conspicuous brown and taupe coat, resembling females of the species. This helps them avoid predators in winter.