More employer benefits supporting workers with student loans could ease stress

A study by the Employee Benefits Research Institute and J.P. Morgan Asset Management puts some numbers behind the retirement savings impact. The study examined 401(k)s during a three-year period, 2016 to 2020. The researchers found average retirement balances were lower for those paying off student loans compared with those who weren’t making these payments. Among participants with tenures of five to 12 years, the average 401(k) balance for those making student loan payments was about $86,000 compared with nearly $108,000 for those who weren’t.