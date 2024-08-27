Storm fallout in Twin Cities: more than 143,000 without power, State Fair opening delayed

On Tuesday morning, another round of severe weather moved into southern Hennepin County, northwestern Dakota County and northeastern Scott County. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings until 6 a.m. for Minneapolis, Bloomington, Plymouth, Eagan, Lakeville and the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. Warnings were in place until 6:15 a.m. for places such as Rosemount and 6:30 a.m. for cities such as Forest Lake, Stillwater and River Falls, Wis., the Weather Service said.