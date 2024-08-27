More than 143,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Tuesday morning after storms packing winds as strong as a tropical storm roared through the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Fair announced it would delay opening on Tuesday morning.
Storm fallout in Twin Cities: more than 143,000 without power, State Fair opening delayed
Another line of severe storms passed through the metro area Tuesday morning, and Minnesota State Fair officials said they’d delay opening to allow for a damage assessment and debris cleanup.
“Due to heavy winds and rain, the fairgrounds opening is delayed to allow for damage assessment and debris cleanup,” the Minnesota State Fair posted on X at 6:23 a.m. Vendors and staff are being allowed in, but not the public. A new opening time was not immediately announced.
On Tuesday morning, another round of severe weather moved into southern Hennepin County, northwestern Dakota County and northeastern Scott County. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings until 6 a.m. for Minneapolis, Bloomington, Plymouth, Eagan, Lakeville and the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. Warnings were in place until 6:15 a.m. for places such as Rosemount and 6:30 a.m. for cities such as Forest Lake, Stillwater and River Falls, Wis., the Weather Service said.
The storms packed winds close to 60 mph. The storms moved northeast and touched most of the metro area, the Weather Service said.
Monday’s line of storms toppled large trees in Isanti, Maplewood, Chanhassen and Minneapolis, where radar indicated a tree 23 inches in diameter at the Minneapolis College of Design was felled, the National Weather Service said.
Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported Monday night in Richfield, Eden Prairie and North St. Paul, and over 50 mph in Deephaven and Plato, the Weather Service said.
At 6:15 a.m., Xcel Energy’s outage map showed 77,600 customers were without power in the west metro — 70,400 in Hennepin County — and another 65,500 in the east metro.
Monday brought high temperatures in the 90s combined with high dew point readings, which pushed the heat index well above the 100-degree mark all across southern Minnesota. The most oppressive heat index — what it feels like — was 114 degrees in Albert Lea, with Carver and New Ulm right behind at 113 degrees, the Weather Service said.
The official highest heat index Monday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 103 degrees.
The violent weather on Monday forced the State Fair to call off the Happy Together Tour show in the Grandstand. Those who stuck around were rewarded with with a double rainbow and orange sky.
Cooler weather is on tap for Tuesday with cloudy skies and a chance of additional showers and thunderstorms before noon. A high of 79 degrees is expected. Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies with a high of 79 while another chance of rain enters the forecast on Thursday.
