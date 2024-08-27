Twin Cities

Gnarly Twin Cities storm gives way to double rainbow. People soaked in the vibes.

A powerful storm rolled through quickly, but residents emerged from their shelter and pointed their phones to the sky to revel in the scenery.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 27, 2024 at 2:31AM
A rainbow shone in an orange sky in south Minneapolis after high winds and heavy rain came with a storm that hit the metro Monday night. (Jeff Wheeler)

A thunderstorm sent most everyone in the Twin Cities metro fleeing toward shelter Monday evening but after the storm quickly passed, a thrilling combination of a double rainbow, lightning and glowing red filled the skies.

More than 80,000 metro area residents were without power following the fierce wind, and State Fairgoers crowded inside buildings, but many emerged and pointed their phones to the sky to revel in the scenery.

Here are a few images that were posted to X on Monday:

