A thunderstorm sent most everyone in the Twin Cities metro fleeing toward shelter Monday evening but after the storm quickly passed, a thrilling combination of a double rainbow, lightning and glowing red filled the skies.
Gnarly Twin Cities storm gives way to double rainbow. People soaked in the vibes.
A powerful storm rolled through quickly, but residents emerged from their shelter and pointed their phones to the sky to revel in the scenery.
August 27, 2024 at 2:31AM
More than 80,000 metro area residents were without power following the fierce wind, and State Fairgoers crowded inside buildings, but many emerged and pointed their phones to the sky to revel in the scenery.
Here are a few images that were posted to X on Monday:
