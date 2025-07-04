Minneapolis

Many 50th and Penn businesses won’t reopen after February water main break

Terzo, the Sparrow Cafe and Paperback Exchange won’t return to the space in south Minneapolis.

By Anna Sago

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 4, 2025 at 6:00PM
Sparrow Cafe is shown at the W 50th St. and Penn Ave S. intersection in Minneapolis. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Italian restaurant Terzo, the Sparrow Cafe and Paperback Exchange bookstore will not reopen in a southwest Minneapolis building that was significantly damaged by a water main break in February, requiring months of repairs.

The building’s owner, Carroll Peterson, and several GoFundMe sites supporting Lynnhurst neighborhood businesses that were damaged said insurers and the city’s claims process have left businesses unable to afford the space.

Peterson said Minneapolis officials told them that they could possibly receive compensation from the city, since the city’s water main caused the damage.

“So we dutifully did all that, and at the end they said, ‘No, we’re not going to pay you one dollar,’ ” he said. “We were really disappointed. ... We thought that there was a process for compensation and there isn’t.”

A spokesperson for the city was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

So far, all but one of the upstairs apartments have been repaired and leased. But only one of the four businesses that occupied the building, Theisen Renovation, a home remodeling company, will return to the space.

Terzo was the first business to decide not to return. It’s run by the Broder family, which also owns Broders’ Cucina Italiana and Broders’ Pasta Bar. Charlie Broder said the damage was only part of the reason why they decided to shutter Terzo after 12 years.

“We have an expansion of the deli underway currently that was in process before the event happened, and I have three kids, new family,” he said. “Terzo lived a great life, and I think it was just a great time for our family and our organization to close that chapter and start looking forward to what’s next.”

Damage from a water main break in February at the Sparrow Cafe, W. 50th Street and Penn Avenue S. in Minneapolis. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jasper Rajendren, co-owner of Sparrow Cafe, shared the cafe’s decision to close in a recent post on a GoFundMe page, but didn’t specify a reason for closing beyond cost.

“It’ll be of little surprise that at this point Sparrow cannot re-open,” the post read. “From the politics of blaming the city, to un-cooperative insurance or underinsured, the damage done is well outside of what insurance has covered for our business.”

Owners of the Paperback Exchange told Peterson last week they would not be returning. Neither they nor the owners of Sparrow Cafe could be reached for comment Thursday.

Related Coverage

Eat & Drink

Broders won’t reopen Terzo restaurant in Minneapolis after flooding

Minneapolis

Brooks: After dark chapter, flooded Minneapolis bookstore works to turn the page

Minneapolis

Water main bursts in south Minneapolis, causing a big mess

Peterson said he’s grateful to the city’s Public Works Department for its help with repairs and hopes to see them completed soon so the commercial units can be leased.

“We’re starting to get interest,” he said. “So we’re happy. We’re still looking for the right tenant.”

Sign in the window at Terzo, on W. 50th Street in Minneapolis. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Anna Sago

Intern

Anna Sago is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune on the Today Desk.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Many 50th and Penn businesses won’t reopen after February water main break

card image

Terzo, the Sparrow Cafe and Paperback Exchange won’t return to the space in south Minneapolis.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis police weighing whether fatal shooting of man on scooter was random or targeted act

card image

Minneapolis

Owner of famed Minneapolis record shop cites crime for closure

card image