Many 50th and Penn businesses won’t reopen after February water main break

The Italian restaurant Terzo, the Sparrow Cafe and Paperback Exchange bookstore will not reopen in a southwest Minneapolis building that was significantly damaged by a water main break in February, requiring months of repairs.
The building’s owner, Carroll Peterson, and several GoFundMe sites supporting Lynnhurst neighborhood businesses that were damaged said insurers and the city’s claims process have left businesses unable to afford the space.
Peterson said Minneapolis officials told them that they could possibly receive compensation from the city, since the city’s water main caused the damage.
“So we dutifully did all that, and at the end they said, ‘No, we’re not going to pay you one dollar,’ ” he said. “We were really disappointed. ... We thought that there was a process for compensation and there isn’t.”
A spokesperson for the city was not immediately available for comment Thursday.
So far, all but one of the upstairs apartments have been repaired and leased. But only one of the four businesses that occupied the building, Theisen Renovation, a home remodeling company, will return to the space.
Terzo was the first business to decide not to return. It’s run by the Broder family, which also owns Broders’ Cucina Italiana and Broders’ Pasta Bar. Charlie Broder said the damage was only part of the reason why they decided to shutter Terzo after 12 years.
“We have an expansion of the deli underway currently that was in process before the event happened, and I have three kids, new family,” he said. “Terzo lived a great life, and I think it was just a great time for our family and our organization to close that chapter and start looking forward to what’s next.”