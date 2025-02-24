After dark chapter, flooded Minneapolis bookstore works to turn the page

As of Monday morning, book lovers have donated more than $35,000 to a GoFundMe to support the shop and its employees. In a cruel twist worthy of a paperback novel, the water also flooded the nearby home of owners Marion and Keith Hersey. Their readers organized a meal train, set to deliver homemade mac and cheese on Monday, chili on Tuesday, and on and on into March. Donors also chipped in $3,600 to help the family deal with a ruined water heater, clothes dryer and other flood damage.