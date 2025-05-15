St. Paul man was extremely drunk when he hit tree, killed passenger, charges say

A driver’s blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal limit when he slammed his car into a tree in St. Paul and inflicted fatal injuries to one of his passengers, according to charges filed Thursday.
Austin Wah, 25, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on May 9 that killed one passenger and severely injured another.
The criminal complaint disclosed that a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension test revealed Wah’s blood alcohol content soon after the crash was 0.37%, more than 4½ times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. It also alleged that Wah was driving roughly 60 miles per hour at the time of impact.
A warrant has been issued for Wah’s arrest. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.
The charges did not identify either man in the car with Wah, including the 53-year-old man who died two days later.
According to the complaint:
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Cottage Avenue W. about 9:50 a.m. and saw a car that had crashed head-on into a tree.
Two passengers were taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital with critical injuries.