$11M Plaza de Sol development will bring food hall, small business incubator to St. Paul’s East Side

Payne Avenue on St. Paul’s East Side is having a moment, and boosters are hoping that a new small business incubator run by the Latino Economic Development Council will launch even more redevelopment.
Called Plaza de Sol, the old furniture store now will house a commercial kitchen, food hall, event center and LEDC’s offices after $11 million in renovations.
The complex venture, set to open in December, is a first for the East Side of St. Paul.
On Tuesday, the LEDC began the last phase of development, kicking off a final fundraising drive with a $20,000 grant from Alerus Financial.
“This is my baby. We are excited,” said Alma Flores, executive director of LEDC.
The commercial kitchen and most services are set to open in December or January, and that can’t come soon enough for Teresa and Steven Henke.
For three years, the couple has used a rented kitchen they have long outgrown to make their Deli Colombia meat- and cheese-stuffed corn cakes at Twin Cities festivals.
“Right now, we are selling more than we can produce,” Steven Henke said.