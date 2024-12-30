After 20 years, St. Cloud’s ‘ever-present’ mayor steps away from top spot

Though Kleis, now 60, served as a Republican in the Senate, he had a reputation for working well with both sides of the aisle. That ability also helped tremendously during his mayoral years, where he was able to successfully lobby state and federal politicians to fund local projects such as the city’s groundbreaking clean-energy efforts, which include the city’s production of three times as much energy as it uses, as well as working to become the first municipal plant in the world to make green hydrogen.