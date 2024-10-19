Record highs for S&P 500 have become commonplace, but don’t ignore potential risks

Politics should have minimal impact on your investment decisions, but given how close we are to the election, we can acknowledge a few variables with financial consequences. Kamala Harris wants to raise income taxes on corporations from 21% up to 28% and increase taxes on stock buybacks. Donald Trump has pledged to impose severe tariffs on foreign goods, especially those imported from China. Both candidates could implement policies that will directly impact corporate profitability in the years ahead, and the prospect of a contested election could also trigger market volatility.