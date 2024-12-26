Being smarter about money doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. Try these small adjustments

Budgets get blown up by not controlling our impulses. If you set a daily intention on spending, you have a good chance of honoring it. You can quit lattes, but those savings disappear when you mindlessly buy something you don’t need. Less time on the internet will mean fewer purchases. Rather than regularly jumping on shopping sites when the mood strikes, pick a time during the week when you visit the websites. Once there, take a break before each purchase. Stimulus/pause/response will cut out some of your impulsiveness.