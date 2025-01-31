Sheletta: Target shot a bullseye through my heart

I remember it like it was yesterday. Four years ago, my phone rang and it was Target on the other end. They wanted to hire my media and marketing company, ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com, to promote White’s fall collection for back-to-school shopping. At the same time I was talking to their media buyer, I was also waving my hands, running around the house and speaking in tongues shouting, “Thank you Jesus for answering my prayers.” I felt like I had just won the showcase showdown on “The Price is Right.” Working with Target had been on my vision board since I started my company.