A teenage boy succumbed to his injuries late Friday after he and his cousin were shot on Halloween in Brooklyn Park.

Chardid Hachi Farah, 16, of Minneapolis died late Friday at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he had been on life support since he was shot Tuesday evening.

Farah's cousin Diriye Abdi Muhumed, 16, died Tuesday after he was shot with Farah.

Minneapolis police said in a search warrant affidavit that the boys were suspects in the death of Jaden Malik Anand Hollman, 21, in Minneapolis on Oct. 30.