The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Minneapolis Monday as 21-year-old Jaden Malik Anand Hollman of New Brighton.

Minneapolis police officers say they discovered Hollman around 10:30 p.m. in the driver's seat of a car on the 4100 block of N. Humboldt Ave.

Solimar Garcia Barger, who lives on the residential block, said the car was idling a few feet from the curb for at least seven hours before police responded and found evidence of a shooting, though she didn't notice anyone in the driver's seat earlier in the day.

The medical examiner lists "a gunshot wound of the head" as the cause of death.

Hollman's marks the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis this year — down from 75 this time in 2022 — according to data tracked by the Star Tribune.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.