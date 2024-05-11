TORONTO — The Twins hammered Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman, who finished third in Cy Young voting last year and had allowed only two earned runs in his last 24 innings, for seven runs in only three innings on Saturday.

It wasn't enough.

The Jays blasted three home runs, racked up five runs against Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson and five more against the bullpen, and rallied from a 7-1 deficit to hand the Twins a 10-8 loss at Rogers Centre.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-5 against Minnesota's pitching carousel, including a two-out, bases-loaded single past a diving Carlos Correa to tie the game in the sixth inning. Ninth-place hitter Ernie Clement then broke the tie an inning later, singling up the middle to score Danny Jansen with the go-ahead run.

Five different relievers pitched for the Twins, and each allowed at least one hit. Cole Sands took over for Woods Richardson, who surrendered home runs to Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider, in the fifth inning and gave up a two-run home run to Jansen.

All the offense obscured the damage the Twins did against Gausman, who owned an 0-3 record and 7.09 ERA against Minnesota in Rogers Centre. Somehow, those numbers got even worse, thanks to four singles and an error by Schneider in left field in the first inning, good for three runs.

The Twins added another run in the second on a double by Carlos Santana and a single by Trevor Larnach, then added three more in the third when Santana homered for the second day in a row, a three-run shot to straightaway center.

After touching home plate, Carlos Correa pretended to place his own helmet on Santana's head, in order to protect him from the Twins' lucky sausage, which bounced off Santana's head after Friday's home run.

Ryan Jeffers also homered off reliever Zach Pop, but the Twins didn't score again, watching their six-run lead disappear under a torrent of hard-hit balls by the Jays.