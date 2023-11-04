Minneapolis police suspect a teenager who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park on Halloween was one of two people who fatally shot a man in Minneapolis one day earlier, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Diriye Abdi Muhumed, a 16-year-old killed Tuesday in Brooklyn Park, is one of the suspects in the death of 21-year-old Jaden Malik Anand Hollman in Minneapolis, the document says. The other suspect listed is Muhumed's cousin, who was also shot and is on life support.

Minneapolis police discovered Hollman around 10:30 p.m. Monday, slumped over in the driver's seat of a car on the 4100 block of Humboldt Av. N.

The surviving suspect recently inquired to Hollman about wanting to buy a gun after noticing Hollman's and commenting that he liked it, according to the affidavit. Cell phone records show Hollman was communicating with that suspect "just minutes before" Hollman was killed.

Muhumed and his cousin were shot near the intersection of 73rd and Zane avenues north around 5 p.m. the next day, according to Brooklyn Park Police.

Lisa Clemons, founder of street outreach group A Mother's Love, dispatched team members to the crime scene – down the street from her house – to help divert gawking trick-or-treaters passing by.

"They didn't understand that yellow tape meant that a young person was deceased from violence in our community," said Clemons, a retired Minneapolis police sergeant.

Muhumed was pronounced dead at the scene, while his cousin was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is on life support and is not expected to live, according to the affidavit.

Muhumed's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner report.

