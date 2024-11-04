Robust community engagement works — when we have it

During this time, I lived in the Fifth Precinct, just down the street from Davis Moturi and John Sawchak (most recent development: “NAACP says city shirked duty in shooting,” Nov. 2). I worked on cases just like theirs, using the tools we had at our disposal to serve and protect neighbors like Moturi. On National Night Out in the summer 2016, I attended no less than eight block parties, where I celebrated community and safety with other Minneapolis residents. Although I only served in this assignment for slightly more than a year, I took immense pride in my work — which balanced community safety with other important issues such as addiction, homelessness and mental health.