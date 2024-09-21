Review: Minnesota Orchestra opens its season with South Korean piano prodigy Yunchan Lim

The concert was otherwise Italian — or, rather, conveyed impressions of Italy from composers French, Swedish and, ultimately, Italian, Ottorino Respighi’s very popular 1924 tone poem, “The Pines of Rome,” closing the concert. With that, Søndergård gave a sense of what turning the volume up to 11 sounds like in his hands. Shuttering on the podium, his outstretched arms seeming to implore the orchestra to give more — be it volume, intensity or emotion — it left me with my strongest sense yet of what the word, “fortissimo,” means to this conductor.