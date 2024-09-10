“Metamorphosis” is a hilariously feminist retelling of Kafka: A middle-aged woman undergoes a hysterectomy, her surgeon removing benign fibroids. She keeps the largest one, weighing in at two kilos: “It was beautiful. A pale pink egg of flesh, irrigated with veins, it had a kind of tuber-like head . . . as if it were still growing. Like a hormonal ginger root. Like a fat mandrake.” She enlists an underground specialist to implant it along her vertebra, her back’s contour “dragon-like . . . iridescent. A false saurian spine.” The divided self is made whole again.