“Nature never ravaged the plush turf of the Los Angeles Coliseum the way the Vikings and Rams did Monday during one of the dirtiest and toughest football games ever contested for playoff loot. It was raining in Los Angeles Sunday night when the Vikings arrived from Tucson and it was raining when they awoke yesterday morning and it rained all yesterday afternoon on the 62,516 clients who covered their smirks in sheets of plastic. It was 14-7 Vikings and the legend of these fond, and yes, even old, warriors continues to grow.”