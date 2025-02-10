Why are more Twin Cities restaurants charging for reservations? Because customers aren’t showing up.

Independent restaurants in the Twin Cities are already feeling pinched, between soaring food prices, recent increases in minimum wage and the overall costs of doing business. No-shows and last-minute cancellations, fueled by the flexibility of online reservations portals, are one more hurdle in the way of profitability. Empty seats can be hard to fill with walk-ins, especially in slower winter months or on holidays like Valentine’s Day, when other potential customers assume they won’t be able to get in.