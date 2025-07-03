Minnesota’s first Native American Food Truck Festival to debut in St. Paul

On Saturday, more than 20 Native-owned food trucks will line Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul for Minnesota’s first Native American food truck festival — a full-day celebration of culture, community, and cuisine.
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can sample both traditional and contemporary Indigenous dishes while exploring dozens of Native art and resource vendors.
The free event, founded by Mariah Grant, co-owner of Trickster Tacos, was born out of a question she posed to a friend last year: How many Native-owned food trucks are there in Minnesota?
She was pregnant at the time — days from giving birth — but the idea stuck.
“I said, ‘It’d be cool. Let me know when,’” recalled Kim Reid, a Cherokee co-owner of Steven D’s food truck and longtime friend of Grant’s. “And here we are.”
For Grant, the festival is about more than food.
“The way people see Natives, we want them to understand that we’re still here,” she said. “We’re not gone, like a lot of your history books and your mainstream teachings make it seem like.”
She’s spent the past few months organizing the event with help from Native community members, hoping to build a welcoming space.