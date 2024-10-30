Northern Minnesota congressional candidates polite but pointed in only debate

Stauber said that as a state lawmaker, Schultz was anti-mining. He wants to tap into the state’s copper nickel reserves in northern Minnesota, taking advantage of what he called the best labor and environmental standards. He criticized Democrats for protracted battles over mining expansion. Schultz said she not only supports mining, but she also wants to make steel on the Iron Range and would advocate for investments in water-filtering technology so new types of mining can be done responsibly. Stauber hasn’t capitalized on his own opportunities to do that, she said.