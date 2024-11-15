From Opinion: Remembering Syl Jones, opinion page provocateur

And not just for its likely impact on people of color. He believed in high moral standards, which also seem out of style in Trump’s Washington. A column Jones wrote in 1993 charged that “the rule of law is not respected by the vast majority of Americans because it has no meaning in daily life. Why shouldn’t an individual run a red light if there are no cars coming? What’s wrong with smoking pot or drinking to drunkenness? Why not defraud customers if you can get away with it? The answer — that when we violate the rule of law we compound the injustice of society and embrace our own destruction — is widely ignored.”