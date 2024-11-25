Reindeer games: Hilarious, irresistible games you can play with family and friends over the holidays

In this guessing game by Play Monster ($25), players take turns being “the Genius” and secretly decide on an answer to a question chosen from a deck of cards that can range from profound to ridiculous: “How many days before you swap out your old toothbrush for a new one?” “What is the perfect number of members for a Book Club?” “How many alien dreams do you have before realizing that you were actually abducted?” Then the other players guess the number that the Genius came up with. The player who comes closest to the Genius’ answer scores a point. Game inventor Jason Lautenschleger said the fun factor of the game lies in trying to guess what your 6-year-old niece thinks is the right number of times you should wash your hands in a day or what your grandmother decides is the appropriate amount of time to wait in a delayed plane on the tarmac before chanting “Let us go! Let us go!”