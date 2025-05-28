Red Sox aim to end road slide, play the Brewers

Boston Red Sox (27-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-28, fourth in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -156, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee has a 17-10 record in home games and a 28-28 record overall. The Brewers are 19-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Boston is 27-30 overall and 11-16 in road games. The Red Sox are fourth in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.