Red Sox aim to end road slide, play the Brewers

Boston Red Sox (27-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-28, fourth in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (2-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -156, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to end their five-game road slide in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 17-10 record in home games and a 28-28 record overall. The Brewers are 19-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston is 27-30 overall and 11-16 in road games. The Red Sox are fourth in the AL with 69 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .385. Rhys Hoskins is 9 for 33 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .286 for the Red Sox. Abraham Toro is 10 for 32 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

