The Chiefs beat ACT Brumbies and will face the Crusaders in the Super Rugby final

HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Hamilton-based Chiefs will travel to Christchurch to play the Crusaders in next weekend's Super Rugby final after beating the ACT Brumbies 37-17 on Saturday to reach the title match for the third-straight year.
Winger Emoni Narawa scored two tries for the Chiefs and Corey Toole scored a double for the Brumbies as each side scored three tries.
Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie separated the teams, kicking six penalties and two conversions for 22 points to surpass 200 points for the season.
Fullback Josh Jacomb scored the Chiefs' third try in the 64th minute to establish a 20-point margin and McKenzie's try-saving tackle on Tom Wright two minutes later snuffed out a potential Brumbies rally.
''The Brumbies came out of the blocks fast as we knew they would and I just love the way we were really composed and stuck to our game,'' McKenzie said. ''We put the ball in front of our forwards and our set piece was great tonight.''
The Brumbies were Australia's last hope in the playoffs as they attempted to win the Super Rugby title for the first time since 2004. Their defeat means Australian teams are now 0-21 in Super Rugby matches in New Zealand.
The Brumbies suffered a major blow when Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio failed a head injury assessment in the 11th minute. The kicking game was integral to the Brumbies' plan and while they used it to keep pressure on the Chiefs and to gain field position, Lolesio's early departure was a turning point.
The Brumbies had the Chiefs under defensive pressure for long periods in both halves but while hooker Billy Pollard opened the scoring with a try from a lineout drive in the 15th minute the Chiefs were later able to neutralize that threat.