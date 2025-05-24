Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman moves closer to possible IL stint, manager Alex Cora says

BOSTON — Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman could be nearing a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game with right quadriceps tightness, manager Alex Cora said.
''He's getting an MRI. He's sore,'' Cora said at Fenway Park on Saturday morning before Boston was set to face the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a split doubleheader.
''We'll see where he's at,'' Cora said before later adding that Bregman said it felt ''worse'' than he expected.
When ask if a stint on the IL could be coming, Cora said: ''I don't want to jump into conclusions, but yes.''
If Bregman does need to go to the IL, who will play third?
Cora said the plan is for the team to ''mix and match'' and answered ''no'' when asked if Rafael Devers could be in the immediate plans.
''There's a lot of guys in the conversation,'' Cora said. ''Roster construction comes into play, guys in the minor leagues, how they fit the roster — all that stuff.''
Could Devers be in the mix at some point?