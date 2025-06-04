1st class passenger’s violent outburst at MSP about overhead bin lands her in jail, charges say

A passenger’s physical confrontations with a Delta Air Lines employee on a jet at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and with an arresting officer moments later led to her having a bumpy landing — in jail.
These are the allegations outlined in a criminal complaint filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court against 45-year-old Priya Swaminathan of San Jose, Calif.
The confrontation Sunday night on the jet parked at a Terminal 1 gate centered on her finding no room in any overhead bin for her bags ahead of takeoff for San Francisco and resulted in a gross-misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process with force and three misdemeanor charges: fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interference with flight operations.
Swaminathan, a civil litigation and civil rights attorney, declined to comment to the Minnesota Star Tribune about the charges.
In a report issued in August, the U.S. Department of Transportation said that incidents of unruly passengers in the country have declined sharply since record highs in 2021, “but unacceptable behavior continues to occur.”
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were 5,973 “unruly passenger incidents” reported in 2021. The annual tally plummeted to 2,455 in 2022 and has leveled off to 2,076 in 2023 and 2,102 in 2024.
In the first five months of this year, the FAA said it has received 672 reports of passengers behaving badly.
According to the complaint: