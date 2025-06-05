Edmonton brings 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Florida

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -132, Panthers +111; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Oilers lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the win.
Edmonton is 48-29-5 overall and 32-14-3 in home games. The Oilers have allowed 235 goals while scoring 259 for a +24 scoring differential.
Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 28-21-3 in road games. The Panthers have a 23-10-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has 14 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.