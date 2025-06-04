Greater Minnesota

Abandoned car leads southern Minnesota law enforcement to homicide

Blaine Lars Almhjeld was found dead inside his Mapleton apartment with “obvious signs of trauma.”

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 2:53PM
Blue Earth County Courthouse (Blue Earth County)

A call to police over a car gone off the road led to a homicide investigation after Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies found 71-year-old Blaine Lars Almhjeld dead in his apartment early Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office revealed Almhjeld’s identity late Tuesday, as well as the suspect’s ID in what deputies are calling a homicide after Almhjeld was found with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The Minnesota Star Tribune does not typically name suspects before they are charged.

Deputies were called shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a car off the road on Hwy. 22 south of Terrace View Golf Course in Mankato, the sheriff said in a news release. A witness said the driver left the scene walking north but law enforcement at first couldn’t find him.

The car was registered to Almhjeld; deputies checked his apartment in Mapleton and that’s when they found his body. A suspect law enforcement described as living with Almhjeld later turned himself in while officers were searching for him near the car.

The suspect is being held at the Blue Earth County Justice Center pending charges, which could include second-degree murder. Blue Earth County Capt. Paul Barta said in a release the investigation into Almhjeld’s death is underway.

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune.

