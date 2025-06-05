High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, June 4

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Farmington 7, Rochester Century 0
Section 2
• Chanhassen 4, Eden Prairie 1
• Chanhassen 3, Prior Lake 2
Section 3
• Apple Valley 1, Eagan 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Farmington 7, Rochester Century 0
Section 2
• Chanhassen 4, Eden Prairie 1
• Chanhassen 3, Prior Lake 2
Section 3
• Apple Valley 1, Eagan 0
Championship
• Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 6
Section 4
• White Bear Lake 6, Stillwater 5
Championship
• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, White Bear Lake 6
Section 5
• Maple Grove 7, Osseo 2
Section 7
• Blaine 10, Forest Lake 2
• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 1
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Sartell 3
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Stewartville 8, Kasson-Mantorville 4
Section 2
• Albert Lea 8, New Ulm 3
• Mankato East 9, Mankato West 1
• Mankato West 4, Albert Lea 3
Section 3 • championship
• Simley 8, St. Thomas Academy 0
Section 5
• Totino-Grace 3, Princeton 0
Championship
• Totino-Grace 2, Princeton 1
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Mpls. Edison 0
• Orono 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5
Section 7 • championship
• Grand Rapids 12, Hermantown 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Pine Island 6, Caledonia 0
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 1, LeSueur-Henderson 0
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2, Belle Plaine 1
Section 3
• Montevideo 5, Windom 2
Section 4
• Minnehaha Academy 9, Blake 4
Section 5
• Holy Family 16, Providence Academy 1
Section 6
• Albany 5, Royalton 1
• Albany 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Hayfield 4, Southland 3
Section 2
• Springfield 8, Mankato Loyola 6
• Springfield 7, Sleepy Eye 1
SECTION 3
Championship
• East Ridge 11, St. Thomas Academy 5
SECTION 4
Championship
• Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 9
SECTION 6
Championship
• Edina 12, Eden Prairie 8
SECTION 3
Championship
• Park of Cottage Grove 11, Cretin-Derham Hall 10, OT
SECTION 4
Championship
• Stillwater 12, Roseville 2
SECTION 5
Championship
• Maple Grove 9, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7
SECTION 6
Championship
• Prior Lake 11, Edina 9
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Brainerd 1
• Champlin Park 5, Eagan 0
• Forest Lake 6, Edina 4
• White Bear Lake 3, Farmington 1
Semifinals
• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Forest Lake 2
• Champlin Park 3, White Bear Lake 2
Consolation semifinals
• Edina 1, Brainerd 0
• Farmington 6, Eagan 1
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Byron 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 3
• Chisago Lakes 13, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3
• Mankato East 4, Simley 1
• Rocori 2, Becker 1
Semifinals
• Byron 6, Chisago Lakes 4
• Rocori 2, Mankato East 0
Consolation semifinals
• Becker 3, Simley 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Hawley 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1
• Jackson County Central 10, St. Agnes 0
• Randolph 9, Esko 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Spectrum 2
Semifinals
• Hawley 2, Jackson County Central 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Randolph 6
Consolation semifinals
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6, St. Agnes 3
• Spectrum 5, Esko 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 3
• Bethlehem Academy 7, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 2
• Braham 3, Wabasso 2
• United South Central 12, Blackduck 0
Semifinals
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1, Bethlehem Academy 0
• United South Central 6, Braham 0
Consolation semifinals
• Blackduck 7, Wabasso 4
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 11, Moose Lake/Willow River 10
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Edina 4, Rochester Mayo 3
• Wayzata 7, Mounds View 0
Fifth place
• Eden Prairie 5, Elk River 2
Third place
• Mounds View 4, Rochester Mayo 3
Championship
• Wayzata 6, Edina 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Rock Ridge 4, Rochester Lourdes 3
• St. Paul Academy 7, Breck 0
Fifth place
• SW Christian 4, Foley 3
Third place
• Breck 4, Rochester Lourdes 3
Championship
• St. Paul Academy 7, Rock Ridge 0
SECTION 6
Championship
• Hopkins def. Wayzata, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.