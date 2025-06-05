High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, June 4

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 5:10AM
High school baseball teams stand for the national anthem before playing a state tournament game at CHS Field in 2024. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Farmington 7, Rochester Century 0

Section 2

• Chanhassen 4, Eden Prairie 1

• Chanhassen 3, Prior Lake 2

Section 3

• Apple Valley 1, Eagan 0

Championship

• Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 6

Section 4

• White Bear Lake 6, Stillwater 5

Championship

• Cretin-Derham Hall 7, White Bear Lake 6

Section 5

• Maple Grove 7, Osseo 2

Section 7

• Blaine 10, Forest Lake 2

• Forest Lake 4, Anoka 1

Section 8

• St. Michael-Albertville 4, Sartell 3

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Stewartville 8, Kasson-Mantorville 4

Section 2

• Albert Lea 8, New Ulm 3

• Mankato East 9, Mankato West 1

• Mankato West 4, Albert Lea 3

Section 3 • championship

• Simley 8, St. Thomas Academy 0

Section 5

• Totino-Grace 3, Princeton 0

Championship

• Totino-Grace 2, Princeton 1

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 12, Mpls. Edison 0

• Orono 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5

Section 7 • championship

• Grand Rapids 12, Hermantown 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Pine Island 6, Caledonia 0

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 1, LeSueur-Henderson 0

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2, Belle Plaine 1

Section 3

• Montevideo 5, Windom 2

Section 4

• Minnehaha Academy 9, Blake 4

Section 5

• Holy Family 16, Providence Academy 1

Section 6

• Albany 5, Royalton 1

• Albany 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Hayfield 4, Southland 3

Section 2

• Springfield 8, Mankato Loyola 6

• Springfield 7, Sleepy Eye 1

LACROSSE • BOYS

SECTION 3

Championship

• East Ridge 11, St. Thomas Academy 5

SECTION 4

Championship

• Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 9

SECTION 6

Championship

• Edina 12, Eden Prairie 8

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SECTION 3

Championship

• Park of Cottage Grove 11, Cretin-Derham Hall 10, OT

SECTION 4

Championship

• Stillwater 12, Roseville 2

SECTION 5

Championship

• Maple Grove 9, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7

SECTION 6

Championship

• Prior Lake 11, Edina 9

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Bloomington Jefferson 2, Brainerd 1

• Champlin Park 5, Eagan 0

• Forest Lake 6, Edina 4

• White Bear Lake 3, Farmington 1

Semifinals

• Bloomington Jefferson 3, Forest Lake 2

• Champlin Park 3, White Bear Lake 2

Consolation semifinals

• Edina 1, Brainerd 0

• Farmington 6, Eagan 1

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Byron 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 3

• Chisago Lakes 13, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3

• Mankato East 4, Simley 1

• Rocori 2, Becker 1

Semifinals

• Byron 6, Chisago Lakes 4

• Rocori 2, Mankato East 0

Consolation semifinals

• Becker 3, Simley 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Hawley 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 1

• Jackson County Central 10, St. Agnes 0

• Randolph 9, Esko 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Spectrum 2

Semifinals

• Hawley 2, Jackson County Central 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Randolph 6

Consolation semifinals

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 6, St. Agnes 3

• Spectrum 5, Esko 1

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

• Bethlehem Academy 7, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 2

• Braham 3, Wabasso 2

• United South Central 12, Blackduck 0

Semifinals

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 1, Bethlehem Academy 0

• United South Central 6, Braham 0

Consolation semifinals

• Blackduck 7, Wabasso 4

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 11, Moose Lake/Willow River 10

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Edina 4, Rochester Mayo 3

• Wayzata 7, Mounds View 0

Fifth place

• Eden Prairie 5, Elk River 2

Third place

• Mounds View 4, Rochester Mayo 3

Championship

• Wayzata 6, Edina 1

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Rock Ridge 4, Rochester Lourdes 3

• St. Paul Academy 7, Breck 0

Fifth place

• SW Christian 4, Foley 3

Third place

• Breck 4, Rochester Lourdes 3

Championship

• St. Paul Academy 7, Rock Ridge 0

VOLLEYBALL • BOYS

SECTION 6

Championship

• Hopkins def. Wayzata, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

