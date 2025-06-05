Twins visit the Athletics on 3-game road win streak

Minnesota Twins (34-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (23-40, fifth in the AL West)
West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (0-0); Athletics: Mitch Spence (1-1, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -179, Athletics +149; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Athletics.
The Athletics have a 23-40 record overall and a 9-22 record at home. The Athletics have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .253.
Minnesota has a 16-19 record in road games and a 34-27 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.
Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.