Reusse: As Caswell Park does itself proud, a hometown team runs hard into a challenge

MANKATO – The population of Mankato and its companion, North Mankato, has gone past 60,000, and there was more evidence Wednesday that those burgs got it going when it comes to the sporting life down here.
Rain wiped out the start of the softball state tournament at North Mankato’s Caswell Park on Tuesday, which most anywhere else would have eliminated the hopes of playing down to eight finalists before midnight Wednesday.
Not at Caswell. There are six fields sprouting from a central location, and games — championship round, consolation round — were being played continuously from 8:30 in the morning.
Throw in a hockey arena downtown for the D-I Mavericks, and the first-class ballpark housing the Moon Dogs of the Northwoods League, and tremendous Division II athletic success and a still-lively campus of 14,000 at Minnesota State, and they have a sports bonanza down here.
There are even rumors of fundraising momentum that could lead to eliminating Blakeslee, MSU’s dump of a football stadium.
Mankato’s so hot it even obtained a place in popular fiction when John Sandford introduced Virgil Flowers in 2007 as an alternative to Lucas Davenport, the lead character in his best-selling “Prey” novels.
“I wanted to create somebody who would have wide jurisdiction … so Virgil became the sole southern Minnesota agent for the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension," John Camp (aka, Sandford) said in an email exchange Tuesday. “I could have put him in Rochester, but I’d been to Mankato more often … and then walked around for a few days, exploring, before choosing it."
This is a Minnesota sports haven that includes the high school softball teams that had won the past three Class 3A titles — Mankato West in 2022 and Mankato East in 2023 and 2024.