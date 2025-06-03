Former Medtronic CEO and his wife, who have donated over $250 million, honored at Guthrie gala

Minnesota humanitarians Bill and Penny George received the distinguished arts philanthropist award Friday from the Guthrie Theater at its annual gala.
Through their foundation and directly, the couple have donated over a quarter of a billion dollars to health and well-being, authentic leadership, community and the arts. At the gala, the Georges called out other Minnesota philanthropic champions in their acceptance speech, including former Carlson Cos. CEO Marilyn Carlson Nelson and arts benefactor Margaret Wurtele.
The Georges also encouraged others to step up to maintain and build up the institutions that help Minnesota attract top talent and stand out nationally.
Bill George, the former CEO of Medtronic, said that when they first moved to Minnesota in 1970, the Guthrie was one of the first places they went. That experience left an indelible mark on them, and they continue to pay that forward, donating over $6 million to the theater over the past quarter century.
“This is our time to enable the Guthrie to be the role model for America’s nonprofit theater,” he said.
The gala on Friday had Hollywood star power as Oscar and Tony winner Mark Rylance, who has a strong collaboration with the Guthrie, accepted the distinguished artist award.
Noting that he had worked in New York, London and elsewhere, Rylance spoke about the special sense of creative possibility that exists in Minnesota.
“There’s nothing like this theater community,” Rylance said.