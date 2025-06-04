Boulder community to come together for vigil after firebombing attack that injured 12

Mohamed Sabry Soliman had planned to kill all of the roughly 20 participants in Sunday's demonstration at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall, but he threw just two of his 18 Molotov cocktails while yelling ''Free Palestine,'' police said. Soliman, an Egyptian man who federal authorities say has been living in the U.S. illegally, didn't carry out his full plan ''because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before,'' police wrote in an affidavit.