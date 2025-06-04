Boulder community to come together for vigil after firebombing attack that injured 12

BOULDER, Colo. — As members of the Boulder community reeled from a firebombing attack that injured 12 people demonstrating for the release of Israeli hostages, residents prepared to come together for a vigil Wednesday.
Mohamed Sabry Soliman had planned to kill all of the roughly 20 participants in Sunday's demonstration at the popular Pearl Street pedestrian mall, but he threw just two of his 18 Molotov cocktails while yelling ''Free Palestine,'' police said. Soliman, an Egyptian man who federal authorities say has been living in the U.S. illegally, didn't carry out his full plan ''because he got scared and had never hurt anyone before,'' police wrote in an affidavit.
His wife and five children were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. immigration officials, and the White House said they could be swiftly deported. It's rare that family members of a person accused of a crime are detained and threatened with deportation in this way.
Soliman told authorities that no one, including his family, knew about his plans for the attack, according to court documents that, at times, spelled his name as ''Mohammed.''
According to an FBI affidavit, Soliman told police he was driven by a desire ''to kill all Zionist people'' — a reference to the movement to establish and protect a Jewish state in Israel. Authorities said he expressed no remorse about the attack.
A vigil was scheduled for Wednesday evening at the local Jewish community center to support those impacted by the attack.
Defendant's immigration status
Soliman was born in el-Motamedia, an Egyptian farming village in the Nile Delta province of Gharbia that's located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cairo, according to an Egyptian security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to the media.