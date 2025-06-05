Wayzata, St. Paul Academy add to streaks at boys tennis state tournament

No. 1 singles player Aaron Beduhn hit a winner on match point to clinch Wayzata’s third consecutive Class 2A boys tennis team championship.
Beduhn, a senior, has been there for all three championships, this time a 6-1 victory over Lake Conference foe Edina on Wednesday at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
That one was the only match the Trojans dropped in postseason play this year. Wayzata swept the doubles matches, including a 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 comeback win for the No. 1 doubles pair of Rishi Ranjith and Jacob Salisbury. The last match to finish was Edina’s only win, a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory for eighth-grader Joshua Latour at No. 3 singles.
St. Paul Academy wins fourth straight Class 1A title
Since 1965, no tournament regular at Minnesota’s boys team tennis state tournament has managed to do what St. Paul Academy accomplished Wednesday: win a fourth consecutive state title.
In Class 1A, the No. 1-seeded Spartans swept No. 2 Rock Ridge 7-0 on Wednesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The latest title is SPA’s eighth; it becomes only the second program to four-peat after Rochester in the 1960s.
The Spartans did not drop a set through their section and state tournaments.
“It was really nice to be a part of that first [2021 title], just to see how we needed to act,” said senior David Schumacher. “A culture of winning is something that’s not really a reflection of us as much as the [past] seniors.”
This spring, the Spartans were led by a new head coach, Andrew Argeros. Young talent filled the gaps left by five graduating seniors — in contrast to a roster that stayed identical between its 2023 and 2024 titles.