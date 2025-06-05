High Schools

Wayzata, St. Paul Academy add to streaks at boys tennis state tournament

Wayzata won its third Class 2A title in a row, and St. Paul Academy took its fourth consecutive Class 1A championship.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 5, 2025 at 12:33AM
The St. Paul Academy team gathers for a rendition of "You Are My Sunshine" after its victory Wednesday. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

No. 1 singles player Aaron Beduhn hit a winner on match point to clinch Wayzata’s third consecutive Class 2A boys tennis team championship.

Beduhn, a senior, has been there for all three championships, this time a 6-1 victory over Lake Conference foe Edina on Wednesday at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

That one was the only match the Trojans dropped in postseason play this year. Wayzata swept the doubles matches, including a 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 comeback win for the No. 1 doubles pair of Rishi Ranjith and Jacob Salisbury. The last match to finish was Edina’s only win, a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory for eighth-grader Joshua Latour at No. 3 singles.

The Wayzata boys tennis team gathers with its trophy after its victory Wednesday at the state tournament. (Heather Rule/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul Academy wins fourth straight Class 1A title

Since 1965, no tournament regular at Minnesota’s boys team tennis state tournament has managed to do what St. Paul Academy accomplished Wednesday: win a fourth consecutive state title.

In Class 1A, the No. 1-seeded Spartans swept No. 2 Rock Ridge 7-0 on Wednesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The latest title is SPA’s eighth; it becomes only the second program to four-peat after Rochester in the 1960s.

The Spartans did not drop a set through their section and state tournaments.

“It was really nice to be a part of that first [2021 title], just to see how we needed to act,” said senior ​​David Schumacher. “A culture of winning is something that’s not really a reflection of us as much as the [past] seniors.”

This spring, the Spartans were led by a new head coach, Andrew Argeros. Young talent filled the gaps left by five graduating seniors — in contrast to a roster that stayed identical between its 2023 and 2024 titles.

“At the beginning of the season, it was a little bit like, ‘How much do we try and keep from the previous years, and how much do we let it grow into its new thing?’ ” senior Jacob Colton said.

A balance was needed, they decided. They showed off one of those “new things” after wrapping up the final match, singing “You Are My Sunshine” in a huddle, a joke from a regular-season match that turned into a tradition.

St. Paul Academy’s team includes the No. 1-ranked singles player in Class 1A, freshman Winston Arvidson, and the top two seeded doubles pairs, Colton and senior Ben Macdeo, and junior Allan Wang and sophomore Isaak Senaratna. They were joined by Schumacher, senior Aidan Williams, freshman Lucas Laguna, sophomore Gavin Leuthold and freshman Henry Cammack in Wednesday’s championship matches.

Rock Ridge, led by seven seniors and undefeated until Wednesday’s championship, wraps up its season with its program’s best finish in its fifth consecutive trip to the tournament.

“This group of seniors started as ninth-graders when I took over the team,” said Wolverines head coach Jace Friedlieb. “What they did is incredible. … It ignites a fire [in the program].”

