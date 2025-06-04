Trump tax bill will add $2.4 trillion to the deficit and leave 10.9 million more uninsured, CBO says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's big bill making its way through Congress will cut taxes by $3.75 trillion but also increase deficits by $2.4 trillion over the next decade, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The CBO also estimates an increase of 10.9 million people without health insurance under the bill by 2034, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs.
The package would reduce federal outlays, or spending, by nearly $1.3 trillion over that period, the budget office said.
''Republicans cry crocodile tears over the debt when Democrats are in charge — but explode it when they're in power,'' said Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee.
''In the words of Elon Musk,'' Boyle said, reviving the billionaire and former Trump aide's criticism of the package, ''this bill is a ‘disgusting abomination.'''
The analysis comes at a crucial moment in the legislative process as Trump is pushing Congress to have the final product on his desk to sign into law by Fourth of July. The work of the CBO, which for decades has served as the official scorekeeper of legislation in Congress, will be weighed by lawmakers and others seeking to understand the budgetary impacts of the sprawling 1,000-page plus package.
Ahead of CBO's release, the White House and Republican leaders criticized the budget office in a pre-emptive campaign designed to sow doubt in its findings.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said CBO has been ''historically wrong'' and Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the CBO was ''flat wrong'' because it underestimated the potential revenue from Trump's first round of tax breaks in 2017. The CBO last year said receipts were $1.5 trillion or 5.6% greater than predicted, in large part because of the ''burst of inflation'' during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.