Ronzoni pasta-maker coming to Lakeville in $880 million Post acquisition

Post Consumer Brands is already the nation’s top producer of store-brand cereal, but soon the Lakeville-based company will be king of generic peanut butter, granola and private-label pasta, too.
Parent company Post Holdings announced Tuesday that the St. Louis-based company will pay $880 million to buy back 8th Avenue Food & Provisions. 8th Avenue manufactures pasta, nut butters, granola, dried fruit and nuts primarily for grocery store brands and other private-label customers, and it will have its headquarters in Minnesota under Post Consumer Brands.
Post created 8th Avenue in an $870 million spinoff in 2018, when private equity took roughly 40% of the business while Post retained the rest. Since then, 8th Avenue has increased profitability and acquired the Ronzoni pasta brand, which is the second-best-selling pasta behind Barilla.
The $1.1 billion food manufacturer is the No. 1 seller of private-label granola and peanut butter and the No. 2 manufacturer of generic pasta in the U.S., according to an investor presentation. It has 10 manufacturing facilities, including a pasta factory in New Hope.
“With this acquisition, we further our strategy of tactical private-label positioning alongside leading brands,” Post CEO Rob Vitale said in a news release. “I am pleased to welcome back the approximately 1,580 employees of 8th Avenue who will join us as Post colleagues.”
The acquisition comes as Post — maker of Fruity Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats and Grape Nuts — continues expanding beyond its flagship-but-fading cereal business.
Post has spent $1.4 billion acquiring pet food brands since 2023, including Nutrish, Kibbles ‘n Bits and Perfection Pet Foods.
Meanwhile, breakfast cereal remains a profitable-but-shrinking business for the nation’s third-largest cereal producer.