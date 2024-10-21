Readers Write: The Lynx, election analyses

I do not want to deny women their reproductive freedom. I do not want to deny the best science that climate change is caused by humans. I do not want to ignore the best science on vaccines. I do not want a president who did not accept the results of a free and fair election and who fomented an uprising at the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power. I do not want a president who calls those who serve in the military “losers.” I do not want a president who trashes alliances with democratic nations and instead cozies up to authoritarian rulers. I do not want a president who plans to fire civil service employees (see Project 2025), and replace them with appointees loyal to him. I do not want a president who willfully lies. I do not want to excuse those lies, as half the electorate appears to be willing to do. I do not want a president who promises to seek vengeance and jail his political opponents. I do not want a president who has been criminally indicted four times, and convicted, thus far, once. I do not want a president who derides the judicial system as “rigged” unless it works in his favor, such as the recent Supreme Court decision granting him immunity from criminal liability for his official acts.