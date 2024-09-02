Readers Write: Teachers, investments and ethics, sustainable aviation, editorials, northern lights

Last week, the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents held a special meeting in which it declined to divest from certain investments related to Israel (”Regents vote to decline divestment calls,” Aug. 28). I wasn’t at the meeting and have not yet read what specific investments were under discussion. Presumably, many Israeli companies contribute to science, medicine and other efforts to promote quality of life. Presumably also, many Israeli companies profit from the destruction of innocent lives in Gaza and the West Bank. I certainly have heard no analysis of the university’s evaluation of the effects of the companies in which it invests on the lives and suffering of Palestinians. Merely saying that the endowment fund seeks to maximize its income is not exercising a fiduciary duty. It is abandoning it.