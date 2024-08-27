University of Minnesota regents decline to divest from Israel in response to war with Hamas

The U has two endowments. Newer donations are placed in a $3.6 billion endowment overseen by the University of Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising efforts for the U and says its business information is private. Older donations are held in a $2.27 billion endowment overseen by the U, and about $5 million of that is in stocks and bonds tied to companies based in Israel or U.S.-based defense contractors.