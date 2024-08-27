University of Minnesota regents decline to divest from Israel in response to war with Hamas

University of Minnesota regents on Tuesday declined pro-Palestinian activists’ calls to divest from companies with ties to Israel, adopting a policy that says they want endowment investments to be based primarily on financial concerns rather than social and political ones.
Colleges across the country spent the summer trying to figure out how to respond to pro-Palestinian activists’ calls to divest from companies with ties to Israel in response to the war with Hamas.
Board Chair Janie Mayeron said regents wanted to “let students and other members of our community know what our decision is with respect to our endowment before we start the fall semester together.”
Classes on the Twin Cities campus begin next week, and many students are now starting to move into dormitories or nearby apartments.
Leaders at colleges across the country spent the summer weighing how they would respond to calls for divestment Pro-Palestinian activists have demanded that universities divest from companies that have ties to Israel or U.S.-based defense contractors. Some Jewish student leaders have urged colleges to resist those calls and instead invest in both Israelis and Palestinians.
While U leaders had previously agreed to disclose some details of their endowment holdings, Tuesday’s vote offered the first indications as to what they would actually do with those investments.
The U has two endowments. Newer donations are placed in a $3.6 billion endowment overseen by the University of Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising efforts for the U and says its business information is private. Older donations are held in a $2.27 billion endowment overseen by the U, and about $5 million of that is in stocks and bonds tied to companies based in Israel or U.S.-based defense contractors.
Returns on investments in that older endowment provide about $90 million for the U each year, money that goes to a variety of causes, including scholarships or funding certain positions.
In a meeting earlier this summer, the U’s chief investment officer, Andrew Parks, told regents his office spends every day trying to weigh the financial risks of various investments. But when it’s time to make decisions based on social issues — such as whether to blacklist companies based in a specific country — “that’s where I would look to the board and to the president for policy guidance,” Parks said.
Many of the U’s endowment investments are held indirectly in funds that are run by managers, Parks said, and can’t always be separated. Those decisions could affect the return on investments and could also change the types of fees that the U is required to pay.
This story is developing and will be updated.
