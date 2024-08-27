News & Politics

University of Minnesota regents decline to divest from Israel in response to war with Hamas

Colleges across the country spent the summer trying to figure out how to respond to pro-Palestinian activists’ calls to divest from companies with ties to Israel in response to the war with Hamas.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 27, 2024 at 2:19PM
University of Minnesota regents were scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to divest from some companies in response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Pictured here: U regents, staff and then-President Jeff Ettinger listened as students made competing cases for and against divestment at a meeting earlier this year. (Elizabeth Flores)

University of Minnesota regents on Tuesday declined pro-Palestinian activists’ calls to divest from companies with ties to Israel, adopting a policy that says they want endowment investments to be based primarily on financial concerns rather than social and political ones.

Board Chair Janie Mayeron said regents wanted to “let students and other members of our community know what our decision is with respect to our endowment before we start the fall semester together.”

Classes on the Twin Cities campus begin next week, and many students are now starting to move into dormitories or nearby apartments.

Leaders at colleges across the country spent the summer weighing how they would respond to calls for divestment Pro-Palestinian activists have demanded that universities divest from companies that have ties to Israel or U.S.-based defense contractors. Some Jewish student leaders have urged colleges to resist those calls and instead invest in both Israelis and Palestinians.

While U leaders had previously agreed to disclose some details of their endowment holdings, Tuesday’s vote offered the first indications as to what they would actually do with those investments.

The U has two endowments. Newer donations are placed in a $3.6 billion endowment overseen by the University of Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that coordinates fundraising efforts for the U and says its business information is private. Older donations are held in a $2.27 billion endowment overseen by the U, and about $5 million of that is in stocks and bonds tied to companies based in Israel or U.S.-based defense contractors.

Returns on investments in that older endowment provide about $90 million for the U each year, money that goes to a variety of causes, including scholarships or funding certain positions.

In a meeting earlier this summer, the U’s chief investment officer, Andrew Parks, told regents his office spends every day trying to weigh the financial risks of various investments. But when it’s time to make decisions based on social issues — such as whether to blacklist companies based in a specific country — “that’s where I would look to the board and to the president for policy guidance,” Parks said.

Many of the U’s endowment investments are held indirectly in funds that are run by managers, Parks said, and can’t always be separated. Those decisions could affect the return on investments and could also change the types of fees that the U is required to pay.

This story is developing and will be updated.

about the writer

Liz Navratil

Higher education reporter

Liz Navratil covers higher education for the Star Tribune. She spent the previous three years covering Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
Rochester

Rochester proposes a 21% increase in city spending next year, major tax hike

card image

City officials say the $120M in increased spending comes from more staffing needs, larger contract gains for police and firefighters.

Greater Minnesota

Flags at half-staff in Red Lake following death of Hereditary Chief James Loud

Twin Cities

Storm fallout in Twin Cities: More than 100,000 without power, State Fair opens after delay

card image