There’s an irony to this, of course, in so much as the band of light pollution created by the Twin Cities is the thing that makes seeing auroras an experience you usually have to drive an hour to do properly. If you’re watching the Space Weather Prediction Center and see a storm brewing, it’s best to make plans to get out of the city glow. Opportunities to watch the aurora from a parking garage downtown are rare, though the May storm shows they aren’t impossible. But either way, those other people creating the light pollution also make the experience more worth it. There’s just something about the way we sync up over the course of a day, wondering who is going out, checking message boards for tips and tricks, building tension that drives us to leave town … together.