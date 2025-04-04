Vang: Is Trumpism losing its hold on my red Wisconsin town, and others like it?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
I live in a small and picturesque river town right across the border in Wisconsin called Prescott. The downtown, with its Main Street lined with historic buildings now home to modern businesses, feels like a scene straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting.
In the last few weeks, watching the Wisconsin Supreme Court race unfold in my community was like watching Jackson Pollock splatter paint all over Rockwell’s canvas. But instead of paint, both the Republicans and Democrats were throwing mud — nonstop.
In the election earlier this week, Susan Crawford, the Democratic-backed candidate emerged victorious against Brad Schimel, a challenger endorsed by Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Yes, Musk, the billionaire who spends a lot of his time trying to colonize Mars and have babies, decided that our state’s judicial race was worth his attention.
Let’s not forget the image of Musk donning a cheesehead hat — because nothing screams Wisconsin values like a tech mogul from Silicon Valley trying to pass as a Packers fan. All right, I’ll also admit that Democrats including former President Barack Obama and billionaire megadonor George Soros supported Crawford.
The Obamas and Musks of the world understand that Wisconsin’s judicial race was about more than just a judicial seat. It served as a proxy for the larger national political debate, a microcosm of the fight over democracy itself. And in that battle, something fascinating happened — Wisconsin Republicans, known for their cutthroat electioneering, seemed to lose their grip a bit. The usual playbook of fearmongering and right-wing media hysteria didn’t work like it used to. Instead, I witnessed firsthand what effective messaging from the Democrats looks like. (It’s been a long time.)
Prescott is a town that bleeds red on election maps. I was inundated with ads from the Republican Party running constantly on the radio, television and through texts. This is Trump country, where lawn signs during presidential elections are so overwhelmingly Republican that I’ve memorized the names of local GOP candidates just by driving to the local grocery store.