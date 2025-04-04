Vang: Is Trumpism losing its hold on my red Wisconsin town, and others like it?

One thing I do know — Democrats showed up in Prescott. In the 11 years I’ve lived in Prescott, I can count on one hand the number of times a Democratic organizer has knocked on my door. In the last two weeks? I lost track. The sheer volume of outreach was staggering. Volunteers were everywhere, hitting the pavement, making calls, sending texts. And it wasn’t just party-line talking points — it was personal. When a fellow Asian American from Wisconsin reached out to encourage me to vote for Crawford, it struck a chord. It wasn’t just about a judicial race. It was about representation. It was about having a voice in a system that has historically shut us out.