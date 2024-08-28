Readers Write: State Fair, crime, driving while high, neurodiversity
Think before you toss.
•••
I cringe to see the number of recyclable cups that end up in the regular trash bins at the Minnesota State Fair. Over the course of the fair, there must be hundreds of thousands of plastic cups that end up in the landfill.
As long as the fair keeps providing non-compostable drink cups, I implore it to more clearly label recycling bins that currently read “bottles and cans only.” Fairgoers may feel that recyclable cups are not welcome in the bins.
Note to fair staff: Give me an entrance ticket and a pair of latex gloves, and I’ll be happy to dumpster dive to transfer plastic from the trash to the recycling bins.
Let’s Great-Minnesota-Get-Together to reduce plastic waste.
Jane Friedmann, Shoreview
•••
The front page of the “Scene at the fair” section (Aug. 26) featured a picture of an adorable piglet asleep in someone’s arms. The text below read, “Can you calculate cuteness?”
As I contemplated the darling piglet, the fuzzy feeling it gave me was at odds with the horrors I know await most pigs in factory farms. Male pigs routinely have their testicles removed without anesthesia. We would never do this to our beloved dogs and yet we subject pigs, who are just as intelligent and empathetic, to this treatment. Female pigs spend almost all their lives in a cage so narrow the sow cannot turn around. They are forced to nurse their piglets from a cage with their piglets on the outside.
It seems hypocritical to coo over a pink piglet while turning a blind eye to the extreme suffering of hogs in factory farms. We can end the inhumane treatment of animals if we choose to. Let’s start.
Lisa Franchett, Minneapolis
CRIME
A lament for lawlessness
“It’d be nice to have streetlights.” So ended the article about copper thieves who have turned our cities dark (”Minnesota hopes that new law helps deter copper thieves,” Aug. 19). And let me add a few more niceties, now gone.
It’d be nice to sit in a church. There was a time, some 40 years ago, when churches were open to anyone needing a quiet moment alone, but then thieves started stealing gold and silver ornaments and churches locked their doors.
It’d be nice to get on an airplane without standing in a long line to pass security. There was a time, some 25 years ago, when getting on an airplane was as easy as boarding a bus. A few brazen tragedies have changed airline travel all over the world.
It’d be nice to buy razor blades without having to find a clerk to unlock the shelves. There was a time when stores and their customers had a trusting relationship. But sneaky thieves have exploited that trust.
And so it goes. A small group of malefactors causes harm to millions. I am a liberal who wants law and order. We must deal with these marauders who destroy our basic social norms. We must restore trust in our everyday activities. We must teach our youth to show respect for basic standards of behavior. And to help bring this about, we (including our leaders) must be fair and honest in all our dealings and be sensitive to legitimate grievances.
Donald M. Hall, Minneapolis
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
A foreseen consequence of legal weed
I read “Driver who was high in fatal crash sentenced” (Aug. 27) — how tragic! Here we have a driver who had so much THC in his system that he passed out during the field evaluation. Worse, someone died from his actions.
On April 26, 2023, shortly after the passing of the recreational marijuana law here in Minnesota, my letter to the editor on marijuana was published. In that letter, I called out Gov. Tim Walz and the entire DFL for allowing and laying the groundwork for what would be a pattern of negative implications. In my letter, I pointed out that “the Michigan State Police noted a 20% increase in drug-involved crashes and fatalities” resulting from their legalization — and that a similar pattern would soon be seen in Minnesota. I further stated that I would hold the governor and the DFL accountable “when the first Minnesota family is negatively impacted by this new law.”
We can argue if this driver’s use was “recreational” — but what we cannot dispute is that someone high on marijuana killed someone. Walz and the DFL: It’s time for you to stand up, own your actions and admit that you were wrong in legalizing marijuana. You owe that to this family.
Hans Molenaar, Shoreview
NEURODIVERSITY
Inclusion is key
The Minnesota Star Tribune made a wonderful choice in hiring Sheletta Brundidge as a contributing columnist. Last year, I had the pleasure of watching her speak at the PACER Conference for people who work in special education and for parents of special needs children. Her voice is needed, and as a special education professional (middle school speech-language pathologist), I agree that neurodivergent individuals deserve a much bigger place at the table (”Our kids are neurodivergent. Now mind your own business,” Strib Voices, Aug. 27). For those unfamiliar with the school system and how special education works, integrating students who learn differently or have special needs into general education classes is typical and part of a least-restrictive learning environment. As a result, I have seen levels of confidence in my students soar, right along with levels of kindness and genuine friendship from the other students. It is not always perfect, but I am optimistic that inclusion and empathy will win this one in the end, and I’m proud to work for a school that supports and encourages this. Ms. Brundidge, please continue to speak your truth and inspire continued visibility and acceptance of this beautiful community.
Kara Greshwalk, Minneapolis
•••
For as long as I can remember (going all the way back to the Eisenhower administration) the sacred rule was that you left the children of candidates and public servants totally out of the political discourse. Shame on those who have chosen to make comments about candidates’ children today. You’re grabbing at straws, you’re out-of-bounds and you probably don’t have anything to contribute that is worthwhile. Going low brings out your true sense and lack of decency. After all, we’re only as smart as our emotions.
Joseph Balsanek, Hastings
•••
For us, three moms who have sons with disabilities, the moment when Gus Walz stood and proclaimed at the DNC “That’s my dad!” was heartfelt, moving and a display of love and respect that said a great deal about the Walz family’s values. We were horrified when we read that some people were mocking him. We have witnessed countless incidents of mocking, bullying and cruelty and the impact it has on our beloved children and our families. We have stood up to these bullies and done everything we can to protect our kids. We can attest to the pain these acts cause, and we are appalled that people who are in positions of power and who influence others engage in such shameful behavior. Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, describe Gus’ neurodiversity as his “secret power” — how lovely and loving is that? We describe our sons in similar fashion. They have taught us to be kind, humble, compassionate, nonjudgmental, caring, loving, accepting, honest and loyal. What beautiful gifts they have given us!
Joann Martin, Edina
Katharine Quigley, Hopkins
Kitty Westin, Minneapolis