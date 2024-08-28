Readers Write: State Fair, crime, driving while high, neurodiversity

For us, three moms who have sons with disabilities, the moment when Gus Walz stood and proclaimed at the DNC “That’s my dad!” was heartfelt, moving and a display of love and respect that said a great deal about the Walz family’s values. We were horrified when we read that some people were mocking him. We have witnessed countless incidents of mocking, bullying and cruelty and the impact it has on our beloved children and our families. We have stood up to these bullies and done everything we can to protect our kids. We can attest to the pain these acts cause, and we are appalled that people who are in positions of power and who influence others engage in such shameful behavior. Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, describe Gus’ neurodiversity as his “secret power” — how lovely and loving is that? We describe our sons in similar fashion. They have taught us to be kind, humble, compassionate, nonjudgmental, caring, loving, accepting, honest and loyal. What beautiful gifts they have given us!