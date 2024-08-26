Our kids are neurodivergent. Now mind your own business.

Over the weekend at the Minnesota State Fair, I had the chance to host a family event at the Alphabet Forest. I created “Autism-on-a-Stick,” a craft that prompted kids to put words on puzzle pieces to say what it means to be a good friend to a classmate on the spectrum. Children drew hearts and smiley faces to show kindness, others wrote words like patience and friendly, then glued their colored cardboard crafts to Popsicle sticks. They took it home as a reminder of how to engage their special needs classmates on the bus, in the lunchroom and on the playground.