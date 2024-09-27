Readers Write: Paul Wellstone’s green bus, charter schools, peatlands

I’m sure the story “His father’s iconic bus, his dream” (Sept. 27) stirred emotions in many readers. I remember the day of the plane crash like yesterday — I was at a conference downtown when it was announced, and there was stunned silence, then soft crying all over the room. Paul Wellstone was such a unique person and U.S. senator. There were probably areas of policy on which I would not agree with him, but he was a person of great integrity and energy and a true public servant. He worked tirelessly to actually create meaningful bipartisan legislation that mattered, and the work that he did with his Republican counterpart, the late Rep. Jim Ramstad (our congressman and a person of equivalent integrity and service ethic), on mental health coverage, addiction treatment and human trafficking served as a model for what was and could be. That is, if the will to do the work is there, if compromise is seen as a positive rather than “caving” — if politicians could stop talking long enough to listen to each other and learn something and if both sides could stop caring about the screaming extremists on both ends and just work for the people they are supposed to serve.